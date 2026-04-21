Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Get Mulberry Group alerts: Sign Up

Mulberry Group Stock Performance

Mulberry Group plc ( LON:MUL Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 and last traded at GBX 110, with a volume of 31364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.

The company has a market cap of £77.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -739.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mulberry Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mulberry Group wasn't on the list.

While Mulberry Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here