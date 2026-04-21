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Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Mulberry Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Mulberry hit a new 52-week intraday high of GBX 120 and last traded at GBX 110 on Tuesday, with about 31,364 shares changing hands.
  • Weak fundamentals: The company has a market cap of £77.18m, a negative P/E (-3.35), an extremely negative debt-to-equity ratio (-739.19) and low liquidity (current ratio 0.76, quick ratio 0.66).
  • Business overview: Mulberry Group designs and manufactures fashion accessories and ready-to-wear products globally, including bags, wallets, scarves, footwear and luggage.
  • Interested in Mulberry Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 and last traded at GBX 110, with a volume of 31364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.

Mulberry Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £77.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -739.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Mulberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

See Also

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