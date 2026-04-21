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Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Mulberry Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Technical signal: Shares fell below their 200‑day moving average (GBX 100) on Monday, trading as low as GBX 100 and last at GBX 110 on volume of 21,434 shares.
  • Weak fundamentals: Mulberry has a negative P/E (-3.51), an extreme debt‑to‑equity of -739.19 and low liquidity (quick ratio 0.66, current ratio 0.76), with a market cap of £80.69m.
  • Business profile: The company designs and manufactures fashion accessories and apparel for the UK, Asia Pacific and international markets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100 and traded as low as GBX 100. Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 110, with a volume of 21,434 shares changing hands.

Mulberry Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -739.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

About Mulberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

See Also

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