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Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Murata Manufacturing logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Murata's ADR reached $15.09 (last $15.02) on Tuesday with 286,779 shares traded, trading well above its 50-day ($12.07) and 200-day ($10.86) moving averages.
  • Valuation and size: the company has a market cap of $54.92 billion and a P/E of 42.91, with a beta near 1.0, indicating relatively high valuation versus current earnings.
  • Earnings and guidance: Murata reported quarterly EPS of $0.05 on $3.03 billion revenue (ROE 7.42%, net margin 10.74%) and set FY2025 EPS guidance at 0.392, roughly in line with analysts' average forecast of 0.39.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 286779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Murata Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.392-0.392 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murata Manufacturing Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and modules, best known for its development and production of ceramic components. Founded in 1944 by Akira Murata and headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, the company has grown into a leading global supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), ceramic resonators, and a broad range of passive and active electronic parts used across consumer, industrial and automotive electronics.

The company's product portfolio encompasses passive components (such as capacitors, inductors and filters), sensors and sensing modules, power modules, and RF/wireless communication modules.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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