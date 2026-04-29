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Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Murata Manufacturing logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) to a "Hold" rating in a note to investors.
  • Murata reported $0.05 EPS and $3.03 billion in revenue for the quarter, with a 7.42% ROE and 10.74% net margin, and set FY 2025 guidance at 0.392 EPS compared with analysts' forecast of 0.37 EPS.
  • Shares opened at $14.98 (down about 3%), with a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E of 42.8, and a 52-week range of $6.64 to $15.68.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Murata Manufacturing stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. Murata Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business's fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.392-0.392 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Murata Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and modules, best known for its development and production of ceramic components. Founded in 1944 by Akira Murata and headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, the company has grown into a leading global supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), ceramic resonators, and a broad range of passive and active electronic parts used across consumer, industrial and automotive electronics.

The company's product portfolio encompasses passive components (such as capacitors, inductors and filters), sensors and sensing modules, power modules, and RF/wireless communication modules.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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