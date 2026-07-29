Murphy Oil (MUR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to post earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $884.8830 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $732.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.96 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Murphy Oil's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Murphy Oil alerts: Sign Up

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 0.52. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The firm's 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. Barclays increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy Oil

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $204,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Murphy Oil

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Energy-sector rotation favors MUR: Altimetry’s Rob Spivey argues that recent weakness in major technology stocks could reflect a shift in market leadership toward energy. He specifically identifies Murphy Oil as an attractive exploration and production company with roughly balanced oil and natural-gas output across the U.S., Canada and Vietnam. 3 Stocks Standing Out and 2 Losing Momentum as the Tech Rally Cracks

Altimetry’s Rob Spivey argues that recent weakness in major technology stocks could reflect a shift in market leadership toward energy. He specifically identifies Murphy Oil as an attractive exploration and production company with roughly balanced oil and natural-gas output across the U.S., Canada and Vietnam. Positive Sentiment: Potential production catalyst: Spivey expects Murphy Oil’s recent exploration investments in the Gulf of America and offshore Africa to begin contributing more meaningfully, with first oil potentially arriving in the third quarter and becoming more visible in the fourth quarter. He also says exploration success could significantly increase the company’s reserves, creating upside that may not yet be reflected in the valuation. 3 Stocks Standing Out and 2 Losing Momentum as the Tech Rally Cracks

Spivey expects Murphy Oil’s recent exploration investments in the Gulf of America and offshore Africa to begin contributing more meaningfully, with first oil potentially arriving in the third quarter and becoming more visible in the fourth quarter. He also says exploration success could significantly increase the company’s reserves, creating upside that may not yet be reflected in the valuation. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raises multiple EPS forecasts: Zacks Research increased its estimates for Murphy Oil’s third and fourth quarters of 2026, several 2027 quarters, and the first two quarters and full year of 2028. The revisions include FY2027 EPS rising to $2.86 from $2.72 and FY2028 EPS increasing to $2.87 from $2.74. These changes signal somewhat stronger expected profitability, though the current full-year consensus remains $3.13 per share.

Zacks Research increased its estimates for Murphy Oil’s third and fourth quarters of 2026, several 2027 quarters, and the first two quarters and full year of 2028. The revisions include FY2027 EPS rising to $2.86 from $2.72 and FY2028 EPS increasing to $2.87 from $2.74. These changes signal somewhat stronger expected profitability, though the current full-year consensus remains $3.13 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Bond-market listing: Murphy Oil’s 2024-issued notes maturing in 2032 were highlighted, but the provided entry contains no pricing, yield, credit-rating change or refinancing information. It therefore offers little immediate direction for MUR equity investors. Murphy Oil 2032 Notes

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Murphy Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Murphy Oil wasn't on the list.

While Murphy Oil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here