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Music Stocks To Research - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
NetEase logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags NetEase (NTES), Tencent Music (TME) and Warner Music Group (WMG) as the three Music stocks with the highest dollar trading volume in recent days, making them the top names to watch.
  • Music stocks offer thematic exposure to revenue streams like streaming subscriptions, royalties, licensing fees and ticket sales but carry sector-specific risks such as shifting consumer tastes, royalty disputes and technological disruption.
  • NetEase combines gaming and Cloud Music businesses, Tencent Music operates major Chinese platforms (QQ Music, Kugou, Kuwo, WeSing), and Warner Music is a global recorded-music and publishing company with numerous well-known labels.
  • Interested in NetEase? Here are five stocks we like better.

NetEase, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, and Warner Music Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Music stocks are publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing, licensing, or monetizing music—this includes record labels, music publishers, streaming platforms, live-event promoters, and audio-equipment makers. For investors, they represent a thematic exposure to music industry revenue streams (streaming subscriptions, royalties, licensing fees, ticket sales) and carry sector-specific risks such as shifting consumer tastes, royalty disputes, and technological disruption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMG

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NetEase Right Now?

Before you consider NetEase, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NetEase wasn't on the list.

While NetEase currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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