Mvb Financial (MVBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Mvb Financial to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $37.5160 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Mvb Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.13 million. On average, analysts expect Mvb Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mvb Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mvb Financial has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $332.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Mvb Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Mvb Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mvb Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mvb Financial by 2,673.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mvb Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mvb Financial by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Mvb Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mvb Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mvb Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Mvb Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised Mvb Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Mvb Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mvb Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MVBF

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp is a bank holding company based in Fairmont, West Virginia, serving individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc The company operates under a “Local First Banking” philosophy, emphasizing personalized service across its branch network. Its core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial lending, residential mortgage origination, and wealth management services.

On the deposit side, MVB Bank offers a range of products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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