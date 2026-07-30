Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases Earnings Results

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. Myers Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $179.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Myers Industries' conference call:

Strong second-quarter performance: Revenue increased 9.8% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA rose 30.6% and adjusted EPS increased 60.6% to $0.53. Adjusted gross margin expanded 310 basis points to 34.6% and adjusted operating margin improved to 16.7%.

Revenue increased 9.8% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA rose 30.6% and adjusted EPS increased 60.6% to $0.53. Adjusted gross margin expanded 310 basis points to 34.6% and adjusted operating margin improved to 16.7%. Infrastructure revenue grew 52%, supported by utility, data-center, construction and turf-protection demand, while food and beverage revenue increased 48% on strong seed-box and intermediate bulk container sales. Management raised its 2026 food and beverage outlook from slightly down to moderate growth based on backlog and quoting activity.

Infrastructure revenue grew 52%, supported by utility, data-center, construction and turf-protection demand, while food and beverage revenue increased 48% on strong seed-box and intermediate bulk container sales. Management raised its 2026 food and beverage outlook from slightly down to moderate growth based on backlog and quoting activity. Military packaging is a key growth platform: Myers began shipping ammunition containers from a Poland-based production operation in April, improving access to European and NATO programs with limited capital investment. The company expects ammo-packaging revenue to grow 10%–15% annually through 2028, compared with an estimated $300 million serviceable market.

Myers began shipping ammunition containers from a Poland-based production operation in April, improving access to European and NATO programs with limited capital investment. The company expects ammo-packaging revenue to grow 10%–15% annually through 2028, compared with an estimated $300 million serviceable market. Cash generation and balance-sheet flexibility improved, with $26.5 million of free cash flow in the quarter, a $21.2 million reduction in net debt and leverage declining to 1.9x. A new credit facility and term loan extend debt maturities to 2031, while management plans to continue reducing debt.

Cash generation and balance-sheet flexibility improved, with $26.5 million of free cash flow in the quarter, a $21.2 million reduction in net debt and leverage declining to 1.9x. A new credit facility and term loan extend debt maturities to 2031, while management plans to continue reducing debt. Management expects infrastructure revenue to moderate in the third quarter after a FIFA World Cup-related demand spike, and resin-cost volatility is expected to pressure margins. Vehicle markets also remain mixed, with continued weakness in recreational vehicles and tariff uncertainty affecting automotive supply chains, although passenger-vehicle improvement is anticipated mainly in the fourth quarter.

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Myers Industries Trading Up 0.4%

MYE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 577,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,870. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Myers Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Myers Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Myers Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myers Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Report on MYE

Myers Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Myers Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations: Myers reported second-quarter sales of $179.2 million, up 9.8% year over year and above the $166 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings per share were reported at $0.53, topping expectations of $0.36. Net income more than doubled to $20.0 million, while operating income reached $31.2 million, representing a 17.4% margin. Myers Industries quarterly earnings report

Myers reported second-quarter sales of $179.2 million, up 9.8% year over year and above the $166 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings per share were reported at $0.53, topping expectations of $0.36. Net income more than doubled to $20.0 million, while operating income reached $31.2 million, representing a 17.4% margin. Positive Sentiment: Strong performance in Infrastructure and Food & Beverage: Infrastructure revenue increased 52% and Food & Beverage revenue rose 48%. Sales grew 13% excluding approximately $5 million of low-margin products that the company exited, indicating that underlying growth was stronger than the headline figure. Myers Industries Q2 revenue and EPS report

Infrastructure revenue increased 52% and Food & Beverage revenue rose 48%. Sales grew 13% excluding approximately $5 million of low-margin products that the company exited, indicating that underlying growth was stronger than the headline figure. Positive Sentiment: Military packaging expansion adds a growth catalyst: The Scepter business began producing military ammunition containers in Europe. Management expects the ammunition-packaging market to deliver a 10% to 15% compound annual growth rate through 2028, potentially supporting additional international growth and capacity utilization. Myers Industries launches European military packaging production

The Scepter business began producing military ammunition containers in Europe. Management expects the ammunition-packaging market to deliver a 10% to 15% compound annual growth rate through 2028, potentially supporting additional international growth and capacity utilization. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation and liquidity remained solid: Operating cash flow was $32.1 million, free cash flow was $26.5 million, and total liquidity stood at $292.3 million. The company also refinanced and extended its credit facilities, which may improve financial flexibility. Myers Industries second-quarter results and refinancing

Operating cash flow was $32.1 million, free cash flow was $26.5 million, and total liquidity stood at $292.3 million. The company also refinanced and extended its credit facilities, which may improve financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed end-market outlook: Management described Infrastructure growth as strong, with moderate growth expected in Industrial and Food & Beverage and stable conditions in Vehicle and Consumer markets.

Management described Infrastructure growth as strong, with moderate growth expected in Industrial and Food & Beverage and stable conditions in Vehicle and Consumer markets. Negative Sentiment: Some businesses remain under pressure: Vehicle revenue declined 19% and Consumer revenue fell 14% year over year. In addition, the stock’s elevated valuation—approximately 47 times earnings after a substantial rally—could limit further upside if growth slows or results fail to exceed expectations.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer of polymer products serving industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The company designs, produces and markets a broad range of molded and fabricated plastic components, including pallets, bulk containers, tanks and drums used in material handling and storage applications. Myers Industries leverages proprietary polymer technologies to provide durable, reusable solutions that help customers optimize supply chain efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Myers operates primarily through two business segments.

Further Reading

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