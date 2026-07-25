N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NABL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on N-able from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on N-able from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of N-able from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded N-able from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on NABL

N-able Stock Up 4.8%

NYSE:NABL opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.65 million, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 0.53.

N-able (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $133.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.62 million. N-able had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. N-able's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,770,126 shares of the company's stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 474,028 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of N-able by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,061 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its stake in shares of N-able by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 193,680 shares in the last quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,954,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in N-able by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,084,990 shares of the company's stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

N-able Company Profile

N-able NYSE: NABL is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

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