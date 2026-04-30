N-able (NABL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

N-able (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $131.54 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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N-able (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). N-able had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $130.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect N-able to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

N-able Stock Up 0.1%

N-able stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. N-able has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $995.58 million, a PE ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

Institutional Trading of N-able

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of N-able by 20.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 24,681 shares of the company's stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 1,438.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,403 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NABL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an "underperform" rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut N-able from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of N-able in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on N-able from $9.50 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, N-able has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NABL

About N-able

N-able NYSE: NABL is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

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