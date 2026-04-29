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N-able (NYSE:NABL) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
N-able logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded N‑able from a "strong sell" to a "hold," and the stock's consensus rating is now "Hold" with a consensus price target of $7.75.
  • In the latest quarter N‑able reported EPS of $0.06 (missing the $0.10 estimate) while revenue beat at $130.27M (vs. $127.07M), with revenue up 11.8% year‑over‑year but a negative net margin of -3.33%.
  • The stock is trading around $5.27 with a market cap near $994M, a 52‑week range of $4.14–$9.04, and very high institutional ownership (~96.35%).
  • Five stocks we like better than N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on N-able from $8.75 to $5.25 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on N-able from $9.50 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut N-able from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, N-able presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on N-able

N-able Trading Up 1.8%

N-able stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $993.52 million, a P/E ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.58. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

N-able (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. N-able had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of N-able

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in N-able during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in N-able by 10.1% during the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 36,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in N-able during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the first quarter worth about $536,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

N-able NYSE: NABL is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for N-able (NYSE:NABL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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