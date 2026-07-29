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Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Nabors Industries logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment is moderately bullish: Eight brokerages give Nabors Industries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with an average 12-month price target of $100.57—about 25.7% above the reported share price.
  • Recent operating trends improved: Second-quarter revenue reached $814.8 million, exceeding expectations, while adjusted free cash flow improved to $12.3 million. Management also raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook to $920 million–$930 million.
  • Risks remain significant: Nabors reported a $2.04-per-share quarterly loss, missing consensus estimates, while revenue declined 2.2% year over year and leverage remained elevated with a 2.22 debt-to-equity ratio.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.5714.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBR. Barclays raised shares of Nabors Industries from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nabors Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NBR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 97.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,864 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company's stock.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NBR stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $814.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.28 million. Nabors Industries had a net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nabors Industries this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose about 4% sequentially to $814.8 million, exceeding analyst expectations near $809 million. Nabors also reported adjusted EBITDA of $222 million and improved adjusted free cash flow to $12.3 million from negative $48.2 million in the first quarter. Nabors Second-Quarter 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year Lower 48 rig-count outlook and now expects full-year adjusted EBITDA of $920 million to $930 million. Third-quarter expectations call for approximately 73 Lower 48 rigs and 94 to 96 international rigs, supported by international drilling momentum and stronger U.S. activity. Nabors Q2 2026 Revenue and Outlook
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ mean price target implies roughly 25.7% potential upside, and Nabors was recently identified among broker-favored energy stocks. However, price-target optimism may be outweighed in the near term by the earnings miss. Nabors Analyst Price Target
  • Negative Sentiment: Nabors reported a second-quarter loss of $2.04 per share, missing consensus estimates that ranged from approximately $1.30 to $1.54 per share. Although the loss narrowed from $2.71 a year earlier, the miss remains the clearest negative catalyst. Revenue also declined 2.2% year over year to $814.8 million, and the company continues to carry elevated leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Nabors Q2 Earnings Report

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company's operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors' integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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