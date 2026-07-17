NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.68 and traded as low as $48.79. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $49.0450, with a volume of 10,472 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered NACCO Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $369.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from NACCO Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NACCO Industries's dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. Saber Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 943.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,281 shares of the company's stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company's stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a Cleveland, Ohio–based diversified holding company with a history spanning more than a century. Through its principal subsidiaries, the company operates in two primary business areas: coal mining and material-handling system design and manufacturing. Originally incorporated in 1913, NACCO has maintained a presence on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NC since the 1920s, evolving its portfolio to meet changing market demands while preserving its core expertise in bulk commodities and industrial services.

The North American Coal Corporation, NACCO's coal mining segment, is among the largest producers of lignite coal in the United States.

Further Reading

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