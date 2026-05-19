Nancy Quan Sells 31,625 Shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Nancy Quan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of CocaCola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $81.90. 16,587,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,889,684. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $352.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $82.66.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CocaCola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock worth $26,200,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,850,330 shares of the company's stock worth $11,734,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,984,203 shares of the company's stock worth $6,273,037,000 after acquiring an additional 433,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth $3,865,807,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,018,963 shares of the company's stock worth $3,347,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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