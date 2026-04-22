Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $1.85. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,533,030 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNDM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Nano Dimension in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Nano Dimension from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nano Dimension currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on NNDM

Nano Dimension Stock Down 2.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 286.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $35.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,113 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,459 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 83.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd. NASDAQ: NNDM is a provider of advanced additive manufacturing solutions tailored for the electronics industry. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, the company develops integrated hardware, software and material platforms designed to accelerate the design and production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and conformal electronic devices. Its flagship DragonFly printers use patented inkjet-based 3D printing technology to produce multi-layer PCB prototypes in a single build process, reducing lead times and enabling rapid design iterations.

In addition to its 3D printing systems, Nano Dimension offers a suite of proprietary conductive and dielectric inks, as well as workflow software that connects designers, engineers and manufacturers.

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