Go Pro
→ URGENT Dollar Reset Warning for Monday (From Golden Portfolio) (Ad)tc pixel

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Nano Nuclear Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Nano Nuclear Energy from “sell” to “strong sell”, adding a bearish note to the stock’s mixed analyst picture. Despite that, MarketBeat says the overall consensus remains a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.00.
  • The stock was down 1.0% and opened at $16.03, near its 12-month low of $15.44 and well below its 12-month high of $60.87. Nano Nuclear Energy also has a high beta of 5.27, indicating significant volatility.
  • Recent insider selling stood out, including large sales by CFO Jaisun Garcha and Chairman Jiang Yu executed under Rule 10b5-1 plans. The company still beat its latest earnings estimate, reporting EPS of -$0.18 versus expectations of -$0.26.
  • Interested in Nano Nuclear Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nano Nuclear Energy

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 1.0%

NNE opened at $16.03 on Friday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $834.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 5.27.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jaisun Garcha sold 37,215 shares of Nano Nuclear Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $985,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 345,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,135,600. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Jiang Yu sold 700,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $18,676,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 8,224,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $219,416,320. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,616,981 shares of company stock valued at $43,096,346 in the last three months. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 185.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,143 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,187,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 535.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,547 shares of the company's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 385.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nano Nuclear Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Nano Nuclear Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nano Nuclear Energy wasn't on the list.

While Nano Nuclear Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026
9 Nuclear Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
9 Nuclear Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines