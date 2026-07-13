Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Hits New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.1750, with a volume of 190430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nano Nuclear Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nano Nuclear Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 1.7%

The business's 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $965.04 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 5.27.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nano Nuclear Energy news, CEO James John Walker sold 123,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $3,276,495.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 555,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,701,950. The trade was a 18.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Jiang Yu sold 700,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $18,676,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,224,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $219,416,320. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,616,981 shares of company stock valued at $43,096,346 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 29.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the period.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nano Nuclear Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nano Nuclear Energy wasn't on the list.

While Nano Nuclear Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here