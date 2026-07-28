Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.4340, with a volume of 533297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

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More Nano Nuclear Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nano Nuclear Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nano Nuclear was selected by AFWERX for a Small Business Innovation Research Phase I contract to advance its KRONOS micro modular reactor for potential U.S. Air Force applications. The award provides technical validation, potential access to future defense deployments and some non-dilutive support for development. NANO Nuclear Energy Selected by AFWERX for SBIR Phase I Award

Nano Nuclear was selected by AFWERX for a Small Business Innovation Research Phase I contract to advance its KRONOS micro modular reactor for potential U.S. Air Force applications. The award provides technical validation, potential access to future defense deployments and some non-dilutive support for development. Positive Sentiment: Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $46 price target, implying substantial upside if Nano Nuclear executes on its reactor, fuel and regulatory programs. Alliance Global Partners coverage

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $46 price target, implying substantial upside if Nano Nuclear executes on its reactor, fuel and regulatory programs. Neutral Sentiment: Broader nuclear-sector optimism is being driven by electricity demand from artificial intelligence, improved small-reactor technology, faster licensing efforts and progress in advanced nuclear fuel supplies. This supports the industry backdrop for NNE, but does not yet represent company revenue. What Could Drive the Next Phase of Nuclear Energy Growth?

Broader nuclear-sector optimism is being driven by electricity demand from artificial intelligence, improved small-reactor technology, faster licensing efforts and progress in advanced nuclear fuel supplies. This supports the industry backdrop for NNE, but does not yet represent company revenue. Negative Sentiment: The Air Force award is only a Phase I feasibility and exploratory contract, not a commercial reactor order. Nano Nuclear is still pre-revenue and faces lengthy, costly development and Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval timelines.

The Air Force award is only a Phase I feasibility and exploratory contract, not a commercial reactor order. Nano Nuclear is still pre-revenue and faces lengthy, costly development and Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval timelines. Negative Sentiment: Short interest is approximately 32% of the float, with about five days of average volume needed to cover positions. This could amplify gains on positive news, but also increases downside volatility and suggests significant bearish skepticism.

Short interest is approximately 32% of the float, with about five days of average volume needed to cover positions. This could amplify gains on positive news, but also increases downside volatility and suggests significant bearish skepticism. Negative Sentiment: Insiders reportedly sold about $43.1 million of stock over the past three months without open-market purchases. That selling weighs on investor confidence because it may signal management is reducing exposure while the company continues to consume cash.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nano Nuclear Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nano Nuclear Energy

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 5.4%

The business's fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.13 million, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 5.27.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nano Nuclear Energy

In other Nano Nuclear Energy news, major shareholder I Financial Ventures Group Llc sold 700,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $18,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,224,000 shares in the company, valued at $219,416,320. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Seth Jason Berl sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,043.12. This trade represents a 33.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,616,981 shares of company stock worth $43,096,346. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,974 shares of the company's stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,058 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 102.8% in the first quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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