Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Issues Earnings Results

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.32, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 48.75% and a negative net margin of 680.11%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

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Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 14.6%

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNOX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nano-X Imaging has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNOX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 62.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,787 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company's stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing a digital X-ray imaging platform designed to lower the cost and increase the accessibility of diagnostic imaging. Its flagship product, the Nanox.ARC, leverages a proprietary micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) based digital X-ray source and advanced image processing software to provide 2D and 3D imaging capabilities on a compact footprint. The system aims to streamline radiology workflows and facilitate point-of-care diagnostics in hospitals, clinics and outpatient settings.

The Nanox.ARC platform integrates a novel cold cathode X-ray source, which enables multiple emission points without the need for rotating anode tubes.

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