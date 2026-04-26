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Nanobiotix S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Nanobiotix logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Nanobiotix saw a 55.9% decrease in short interest in April, falling to 11,234 shares as of April 15, which represents about 0.0% of shares sold short and a days-to-cover of 0.2.
  • Shares traded down 0.4% to $33.58, with a 52‑week range of $3.13–$41.89 and 50-/200‑day moving averages of $31.12 and $25.12.
  • The company reported a quarterly EPS of -$0.23 on $3.42M in revenue; analysts rate the stock a "Moderate Buy" (4 buys, 1 sell) with a $25 consensus target, while Guggenheim raised its target to $36.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Nanobiotix S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,234 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the March 31st total of 25,474 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,965 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nanobiotix Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Nanobiotix stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $33.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 58,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,082. Nanobiotix has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nanobiotix will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nanobiotix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nanobiotix by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Nanobiotix during the third quarter worth $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Nanobiotix from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NBTX

Nanobiotix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company's lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

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