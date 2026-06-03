Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Solomon Moshkevich Sells 3,000 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $655,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 137,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,065,360.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,652 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $335,091.68.

On Friday, May 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,405 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $693,564.45.

On Monday, April 27th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,182 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.10, for a total transaction of $445,346.20.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $606,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $186,778.95.

Get Natera alerts: Sign Up

Natera Stock Down 0.4%

NTRA traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,542. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of -129.97 and a beta of 1.56. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $256.36. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $203.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Natera from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Natera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Natera from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 244 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Natera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Natera wasn't on the list.

While Natera currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here