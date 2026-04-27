National Bank Financial Cuts Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$5.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$6.05.

Get CMG alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of TSE CMG traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.95. 64,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,200. The company has a market capitalization of C$314.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.65. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$3.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.77.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of C$32.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3055122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization. The firm has operations in over 60 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Computer Modelling Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Computer Modelling Group wasn't on the list.

While Computer Modelling Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here