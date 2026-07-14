Go Pro
→ Print this and keep it by your screen (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

National Bank Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Champion Iron logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • National Bank Financial lowered its price target on Champion Iron to C$5.50 from C$5.75, while keeping an outperform rating. The new target still implies about 36.8% upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with Champion Iron carrying an average Buy rating and a consensus target price of C$6.08. Recent moves were mixed: TD raised its target, Scotiabank cut its target, and BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to hold.
  • The stock was up 2.3% to C$4.02 on heavier-than-normal trading. Champion Iron recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.05 on revenue of C$414.5 million.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 36.82% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIA. TD boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Champion Iron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$6.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Champion Iron

Champion Iron Trading Up 2.3%

TSE CIA traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,671. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.69 and a one year high of C$6.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.48%.The firm had revenue of C$414.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.5958254 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company's operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O'keefe-Purdy, and others.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Champion Iron Right Now?

Before you consider Champion Iron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Champion Iron wasn't on the list.

While Champion Iron currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
From the man who predicted 2008 crash…
From the man who predicted 2008 crash…
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines