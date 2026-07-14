National Bank Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 36.82% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIA. TD boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Champion Iron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$6.08.

Get Champion Iron alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Champion Iron

Champion Iron Trading Up 2.3%

TSE CIA traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,671. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.69 and a one year high of C$6.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.48%.The firm had revenue of C$414.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.5958254 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company's operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O'keefe-Purdy, and others.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Champion Iron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Champion Iron wasn't on the list.

While Champion Iron currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here