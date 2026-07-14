National Bank Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Price

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$116.00 to C$92.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 37.19% from the company's previous close.

Separately, TD lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$93.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDV

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TSE:EDV traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$67.06. 180,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,453. The firm has a market cap of C$16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.82. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$39.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$80.14.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 18.88%.The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 4.4476987 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Guy Franklin Young sold 20,228 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.21, for a total transaction of C$995,419.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,215,532.62. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Pascal Bernasconi sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.51, for a total value of C$990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$701,457.68. This represents a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company's stock.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Further Reading

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