National Bank Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Stock Price

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TF. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timbercreek Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

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Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

Timbercreek Financial stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 360,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.82. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$6.07 and a 1-year high of C$7.98. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.73.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.86 million during the quarter. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 20.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7300725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. It invests directly in a diversified portfolio of structured mortgage loans primarily secured by stabilized, income-producing commercial real estates, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada. The company's strategy is to preserve investor capital by lending mainly against income producing real estate, mitigate concentration risk by diversifying geographically by asset type and borrower and ensure loan to value ratios.

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