National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$140.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$132.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock's previous close.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$135.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$134.36.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP traded down C$6.01 on Thursday, reaching C$122.35. 770,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,028. The firm has a market cap of C$108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$96.50 and a 12 month high of C$131.89. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$125.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$116.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 27.03%.The firm had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, insider Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 3,645 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.61, for a total transaction of C$461,493.45. Also, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 65,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.24, for a total value of C$7,961,491.20. Insiders have sold a total of 99,515 shares of company stock worth $12,279,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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