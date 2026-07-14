National Bank Financial Upgrades Nutrien (TSE:NTR) to Strong-Buy

Nutrien (TSE:NTR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group cut Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Nutrien from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$80.00.

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Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at C$95.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.44. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$74.77 and a 1 year high of C$116.95. The company has a market cap of C$45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50-day moving average is C$93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.27.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.41 billion during the quarter. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.3416399 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nutrien

In other news, insider Christopher Reynolds acquired 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$95.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 10,585 shares in the company, valued at C$1,007,586.15. This represents a 29.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Kenneth Alvin Seitz bought 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$94.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,628.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,513 shares in the company, valued at C$4,490,928.76. The trade was a 8.94% increase in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $766,436. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

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