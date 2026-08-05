National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

National Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bank to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

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National Bank Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:NBHC opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.79. National Bank has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). National Bank had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on National Bank from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on National Bank from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings raised National Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised National Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NBHC

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation NYSE: NBHC is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

Further Reading

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