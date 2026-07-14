National Bank (NBHC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $135.08 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. National Bank had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Bank alerts: Sign Up

National Bank Stock Performance

NYSE NBHC opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. National Bank has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.78.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. National Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on National Bank from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised National Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.20.

View Our Latest Report on National Bank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP raised its position in National Bank by 50.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in National Bank by 131.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation NYSE: NBHC is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Bank wasn't on the list.

While National Bank currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here