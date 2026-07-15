National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.65 and last traded at $45.54, with a volume of 61687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBHC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded National Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on National Bank from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised National Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Bank

National Bank Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. National Bank had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $126.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. National Bank's payout ratio is 47.76%.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $6,659,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,162,432 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 793,902 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,765 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 62.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 87.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 210,330 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 98,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company's stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation NYSE: NBHC is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

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