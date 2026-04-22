National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.60 and last traded at $147.75, with a volume of 569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.11.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NTIOF shares. Zacks Research raised National Bank of Canada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised National Bank of Canada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTIOF

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.60%.The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada OTCMKTS: NTIOF is a full‑service Canadian financial institution headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The bank offers a broad range of products and services for personal, commercial and institutional clients, including deposit accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, small‑ and medium‑sized business banking, corporate lending, and cash management solutions.

In addition to traditional banking, National Bank provides wealth management and brokerage services through its private banking and advisory channels, and operates an investment banking and capital markets platform that delivers underwriting, advisory, trading and research services.

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