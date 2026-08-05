National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$198.31 and traded as high as C$229.98. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$226.10, with a volume of 994,138 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$206.50 to C$203.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$205.00 to C$224.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$201.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NA

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$219.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$198.31.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.91 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 1st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. National Bank of Canada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.83%.

About National Bank of Canada

With $618 billion in assets as at April 30, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the 'Bank') is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: NA.

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