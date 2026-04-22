National Fuel Gas (NFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $823.1460 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.15. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $651.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $650.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas's dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $101.00 target price on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Fuel Gas

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company NYSE: NFG is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

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