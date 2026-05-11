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National Grid (LON:NG) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
National Grid logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • UBS Group reaffirmed its Sell rating on National Grid and set a GBX 1,160 price target, implying about 9.2% downside from the current share price.
  • Other brokerages have mixed views: Jefferies cut the stock to Hold, Citigroup kept a Neutral stance, while Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan maintained Buy/Overweight ratings with slightly adjusted targets.
  • National Grid shares were trading around GBX 1,277.60 on Monday, and the stock currently has a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of GBX 1,305.50.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of National Grid.

National Grid (LON:NG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 price objective on the stock. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.20% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,410 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,149 to GBX 1,253 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,430 to GBX 1,370 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,440 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,305.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NG

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of National Grid stock traded up GBX 3.60 on Monday, reaching GBX 1,277.60. 8,435,417 shares of the stock were exchanged. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 645 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,145.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,311.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,229.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales. The UK Electricity Distribution segment offers electricity distribution services in Midlands, and South West of England and South Wales.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for National Grid (LON:NG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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