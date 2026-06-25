National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.5714.

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NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings cut National Health Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on National Health Investors

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,768.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 44,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,163,992.35. This represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 133,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,473.44. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,498,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $516,624,000 after buying an additional 52,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,023,381 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $143,651,000 after buying an additional 95,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,700,908 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $137,537,000 after buying an additional 32,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $96,443,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,060 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $88,136,000 after buying an additional 167,352 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NHI opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $67.94 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.39). National Health Investors had a net margin of 36.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. National Health Investors's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National Health Investors's dividend payout ratio is currently 118.71%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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