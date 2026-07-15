National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Short Interest Update

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,740,952 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the June 15th total of 1,847,936 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,574,464 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut National Health Investors from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on National Health Investors from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Health Investors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Health Investors news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 133,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,473.44. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,768.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 44,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,163,992.35. This represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $55,301,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $21,869,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $19,856,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,121,000 after buying an additional 246,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 481.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.5%

NHI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.77. 366,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,249. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The firm's 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National Health Investors's payout ratio is presently 118.71%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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