National Health Investors (NHI) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8430 per share and revenue of $72.1240 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $67.94 and a twelve month high of $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company's fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $79.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,768.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,992.35. This represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn purchased 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 133,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,177,473.44. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 244.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NHI. Truist Financial cut their target price on National Health Investors from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded National Health Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered National Health Investors from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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