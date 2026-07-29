National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $232.67 and last traded at $231.9130, with a volume of 11014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.00.

Get National HealthCare alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NHC. BMO Capital Markets raised National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National HealthCare has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on NHC

National HealthCare Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.87.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.82 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.10%.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from National HealthCare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. National HealthCare's payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

Insider Transactions at National HealthCare

In related news, Director Lisa Piercey purchased 949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $184.26 per share, with a total value of $174,862.74. Following the purchase, the director owned 949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,862.74. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in National HealthCare by 171.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 348 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National HealthCare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National HealthCare wasn't on the list.

While National HealthCare currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here