National Steel (SID) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Steel (NYSE:SID - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.1212) per share and revenue of $2.1464 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

National Steel (NYSE:SID - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). National Steel had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 3.92%.The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, analysts expect National Steel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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National Steel Price Performance

SID opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. National Steel has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Steel

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Steel stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in National Steel Company (NYSE:SID - Free Report) by 175.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP's holdings in National Steel were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SID. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of National Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of National Steel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Steel has an average rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $1.40.

View Our Latest Report on National Steel

About National Steel

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

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