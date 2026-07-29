National Vision (EYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $499.8340 million for the quarter. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 2.31%.The firm had revenue of $543.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. National Vision's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Vision alerts: Sign Up

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of EYE stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. National Vision has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $30.02. The company's 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on National Vision from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Vision from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised National Vision from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Vision

Institutional Trading of National Vision

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,198 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in National Vision by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,783,699 shares of the company's stock worth $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,109,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in National Vision by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the company's stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,776 shares during the period.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Vision, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Vision wasn't on the list.

While National Vision currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here