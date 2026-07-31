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NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
NatWest Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 712 and last traded at GBX 711.60, with a volume of 182032625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 683.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 730 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 840 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 860 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 725 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 743.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on NWG

NatWest Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 640.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 614.73. The stock has a market cap of £56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NatWest Group news, insider Stuart Lewis acquired 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 668 per share, for a total transaction of £3,319.96. Also, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 194 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 668 per share, for a total transaction of £1,295.92. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,761 shares of company stock worth $4,066,780 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

We're a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets. With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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