NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Stock Price Down 5.5% - Time to Sell?

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.0507 and last traded at $8.0507. Approximately 2,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 22,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.5150.

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NatWest Group Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.03.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and grew through subsequent mergers and acquisitions—most notably the acquisition of National Westminster Bank (NatWest) in 2000. In 2020 the firm adopted the NatWest Group name to align the corporate identity more closely with its primary retail brand. Over its long history the group has undergone significant restructuring and recapitalization, including interventions and reforms following the global financial crisis.

NatWest Group operates across retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking, as well as wealth management and private banking.

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