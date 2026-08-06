NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

NWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut NatWest Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

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NatWest Group Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:NWG opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. NatWest Group has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $19.42.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.3222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 340.0%. NatWest Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 427.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NatWest Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

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