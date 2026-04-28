Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Nautilus Biotechnology's conference call:

Nautilus is building its commercial organization (hired a VP of Global Sales plus two sales reps) and reiterates its go-to-market timeline with pre-orders in late 2026, customer installations beginning early 2027, and broad-scale availability expected in H1 2027.

and broad-scale availability expected in H1 2027. Early Access momentum is growing—Baylor College of Medicine is the first named EAP customer, collaborations with Buck and Allen Institutes are generating novel tau proteoform biology (including APOE-linked tau findings), and the company has verified/validated its service lab and standardized publication-quality results packages.

Technical progress reduced execution risk: assay configuration iterations improved performance (flow cells, surface chemistry, models), the number of probes qualified as assay-compatible nearly tripled, and the team completed its largest high-cycle decode experiments while increasing sample complexity.

Financially, Q1 operating expenses fell and the company ended the quarter with $143.4M in cash and a stated runway through 2027 (Q1 burn $12.8M), but near-term revenue is minimal and recognition from the Michael J. Fox Foundation grant has been delayed, with only about $0.5M expected for the year shifted into later quarters.

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Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business's 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAUT. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Nautilus Biotechnology from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.00.

View Our Latest Report on Nautilus Biotechnology

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,366,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,141.81. The trade was a 0.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 52,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,909 shares of the company's stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 435,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 46,153 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 179,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company's stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology is a life sciences company developing a next-generation proteomics platform that aims to provide high-resolution, single-molecule protein analysis. Its core technology combines proprietary microfluidics, advanced optics and custom reagents to capture and identify thousands of proteins simultaneously, offering researchers detailed insights into cellular processes and disease biology. The company’s platform is designed to improve sensitivity, reproducibility and throughput compared with traditional mass spectrometry approaches.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus Biotechnology serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and research organizations seeking to accelerate drug discovery and biomarker research.

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