Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.0714.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAVN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Navan from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Navan from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Navan from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Navan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Navan from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Ilan Ezra Twig sold 24,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $520,729.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 805,860 shares in the company, valued at $16,971,411.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 8,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $227,808.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,139,153 shares of company stock valued at $102,867,420 in the last three months. 63.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVN. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd purchased a new stake in Navan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,332,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Navan during the fourth quarter worth $35,791,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Navan during the fourth quarter worth $8,540,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Navan by 812.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,875 shares of the company's stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 105,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navan in the fourth quarter worth $45,891,000.

Navan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVN opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.38. Navan has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $28.22. The company's fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Navan will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navan Company Profile

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

Further Reading

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