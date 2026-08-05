Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.

Navigator has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navigator to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

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Navigator Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business's 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.46. Navigator has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.32. Navigator had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Navigator will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Navigator from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Navigator from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Navigator from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navigator currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

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Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is a global shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of liquefied gases. The company's fleet is purpose-built to carry a range of petrochemical gases, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ethylene, propylene and ammonia. Navigator's vessels are designed to meet the stringent safety and environmental standards required for handling pressurized and refrigerated gases, offering flexible capacity to customers across the energy and chemical sectors.

Navigator operates one of the largest and most modern fleets of gas carriers in the industry, with vessels ranging from fully pressurized gas carriers to specialized very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

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