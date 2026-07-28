Go Pro
→ Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Acquires $81,754.92 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Navios Maritime Partners logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider buying continued: Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,053 Navios Maritime Partners shares for approximately $81,755, increasing her direct ownership to 4.78 million shares. The purchase was part of a series of acquisitions made in July.
  • Shares rose 1.7% to $79.00 and traded near their 52-week high of $80.97. The company has a $2.26 billion market capitalization and a P/E ratio of 6.66.
  • Strong quarterly results supported the stock: Navios reported $3.35 in quarterly EPS and $357.01 million in revenue, beating estimates and posting year-over-year revenue growth of 17.4%. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $85.
  • Five stocks we like better than Navios Maritime Partners.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou bought 1,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $81,754.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,778,836 shares in the company, valued at $371,028,827.04. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 24th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,084 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.02 per share, for a total transaction of $85,657.68.
  • On Thursday, July 23rd, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,131 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,610.11.
  • On Tuesday, July 14th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,105 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.58 per share, for a total transaction of $83,515.90.
  • On Monday, July 13th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,100 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.41 per share, with a total value of $82,951.00.
  • On Friday, July 10th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,129 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.36 per share, for a total transaction of $85,081.44.
  • On Thursday, July 9th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,099 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.74 per share, for a total transaction of $81,040.26.
  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,108 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.14 per share, with a total value of $84,363.12.
  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,113 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.12 per share, with a total value of $83,608.56.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,149 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,577.52.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,173 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.05 per share, with a total value of $85,687.65.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:NMM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. 29,968 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,625. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.21.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.58. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 25.05%.The firm had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,706 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 77.8% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,637 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Navios Maritime Partners

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Navios Maritime Partners Right Now?

Before you consider Navios Maritime Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Navios Maritime Partners wasn't on the list.

While Navios Maritime Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines