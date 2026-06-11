Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Angeliki Frangou Acquires 1,175 Shares

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou bought 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.09 per share, with a total value of $84,705.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,742,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $341,880,048.54. This represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,155 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.34 per share, with a total value of $84,707.70.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,154 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.18 per share, with a total value of $83,295.72.

On Monday, June 8th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,162 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $82,525.24.

On Friday, June 5th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,167 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $83,627.22.

On Thursday, June 4th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,166 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $83,683.82.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,156 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.14 per share, with a total value of $83,393.84.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,158 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $83,665.50.

On Monday, June 1st, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,203 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $85,846.08.

On Friday, May 29th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,196 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.57 per share, with a total value of $83,205.72.

On Thursday, May 28th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,170 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $82,660.50.

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Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 1.4%

NMM stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 125,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business's 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.01. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $80.69.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $357.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.80 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 25.05%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

Navios Maritime Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Navios Maritime Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Navios Maritime Partners's payout ratio is 2.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navios Maritime Partners presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NMM

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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