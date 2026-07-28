Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Angeliki Frangou Purchases 1,131 Shares of Stock

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,131 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,610.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,776,699 shares in the company, valued at $357,344,852.19. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,053 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,754.92.

On Friday, July 24th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,084 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.02 per share, with a total value of $85,657.68.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,105 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.58 per share, for a total transaction of $83,515.90.

On Monday, July 13th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,100 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,951.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,129 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.36 per share, for a total transaction of $85,081.44.

On Thursday, July 9th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,099 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.74 per share, for a total transaction of $81,040.26.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,108 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.14 per share, for a total transaction of $84,363.12.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,113 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.12 per share, for a total transaction of $83,608.56.

On Monday, July 6th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,149 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,577.52.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,173 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.05 per share, with a total value of $85,687.65.

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Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

Shares of NMM stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $79.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 29,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $80.97. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.58. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 25.05%.The company had revenue of $357.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Navios Maritime Partners presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Navios Maritime Partners

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 95.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,884 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Marnell Management LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 146,500 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 32,280 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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