Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Buys $83,515.90 in Stock

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.58 per share, with a total value of $83,515.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,768,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,424,619.14. This represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,100 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,951.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,129 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.36 per share, for a total transaction of $85,081.44.

On Thursday, July 9th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,099 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.74 per share, for a total transaction of $81,040.26.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,108 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.14 per share, with a total value of $84,363.12.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,113 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.12 per share, with a total value of $83,608.56.

On Monday, July 6th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,149 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.48 per share, with a total value of $85,577.52.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,173 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,687.65.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,189 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,120.51.

On Friday, June 26th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,195 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $82,717.90.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,199 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.50 per share, with a total value of $83,330.50.

Get NMM alerts: Sign Up

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NMM stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $75.02. The stock had a trading volume of 127,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.58. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $317.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Navios Maritime Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from Navios Maritime Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Navios Maritime Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NMM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 92,682 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,706 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company's stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Navios Maritime Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Navios Maritime Partners wasn't on the list.

While Navios Maritime Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here